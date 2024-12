Чисто та чесно: Моурінью різко відповів Гвардіолі на нагадування про кількість титулів АПЛ

🚨🚨🎙️| Jose Mourinho responds to Pep Guardiola after he said he'd won twice as many Premier League titles as Mourinho:



"He said something to me yesterday. He won 6 trophies and I won 3, but I won fairly and cleanly..."



"I don't want to win by dealing with 150 lawsuits." 😳 pic.twitter.com/H2fCNEwkdQ