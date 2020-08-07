Перша ракетка Нідерландів пропустить US Open

Джерело - Чемпіон.
Сьома ракетка світу Кікі Бертенс цього року не виступить на US Open.
Про це заявила сама спортсменка.
"Наш прем'єр-міністр повідомив, що після повернення з США нам доведеться пройти 14-денну самоізоляцію. Це завадило б нам в підготовці до ґрунтових турнірів в Римі і Парижі", - зазначила Бертенс.
Na lang nadenken heb ik besloten niet naar Amerika te gaan voor de toernooien Cincinnati en Us open. De situatie rond COVID-19 is nog dusdanig zorgwekkend dat de gezondheid van iedereen voorop staat en de controle over dit virus uiteraard prioriteit heeft. Zo heeft onze premier gisteren ook aangegeven dat we na Amerika 2 weken in quarantaine zouden moeten. Uiteraard respecteren wij dit als team en zou dit de voorbereiding voor mijn geliefde gravel in Rome en Parijs in de weg zitten. Ik hoop dat de situatie snel een positieve wending zal krijgen en wens iedereen een goede gezondheid toe # after long consideration I have decided not to go to the states for Cincinnati and the Us open. The situation around COVID-19 is still that worrying and the health of everyone and the control over this virus is priority. Our prime minister indicated yesterday that we should be quarantined for 14 days after coming back from the states. Off course we respect this as a team and this would disturb our preparation for my beloved clay court tournaments in Rome and Paris. I hope the situation will soon take a positive turn and wish everyone good health. Take care!
