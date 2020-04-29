Прабабуся Фабрега поборола коронавірус

Джерело - Чемпіон.
95-річна прабабуся півзахисника Монако Сеска Фабрегаса поборола коронавірус.
Про це розповів сам футболіст.
"95 років і вона подолала коронавірус. Вчора її тести виявилися негативними. Моя прабабуся - супергерой, але все це було б неможливо без допомоги медсестер і лікарів, які допомагають всім людям.
Моя повага до кожного з них за те, що вони роблять день і ніч. Дуже дякую", - розповів Фабрегас.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
95 years old and she overcame the coronavirus. Yesterday her tests came back negative. My great-grandmother is a superhero but nothing of this would be possible without all the help of the nurses and doctors that are helping all these people. All my respect to everyone of them for what they are doing day and night, a big thank you!!!! ❤️ • Ha superado el coronavirus con 95 años. ¡Ayer el test salió negativo! Mi bisabuela es una superheroína, pero nada de esto sería posible sin la ayuda de todxs lxs enfermerxs y doctorxs que se están dejando la vida en cada instante para que todos/as podamos estar mejor y vivir un poco mejor en estos tiempos tan difíciles. Gracias a todas las personas del Remei de Arenys de Munt por el sacrificio tan grande que hacen por estas personas mayores. Todo nuestro respeto!!!! Nada es imposible. Gracias!!!! ❤️🙏🏻
Нагадаємо, Фабрегас від ізоляції почав кричати на балконі, "посилаючи" сусідів.