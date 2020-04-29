 Прабабуся Фабрега поборола коронавірус | Футбол | Champion.com.ua
Мій профіль
Володимир Кличко: фінал епохи
Сьогодні 12:34 1963
Від бунтаря до філантропа: Андре Агассі світкує 50-річний ювілей
Сьогодні 20:42 517
Ягупова очолила символічну збірну Євроліги
Сьогодні 20:31 1001
Шахтар Вернидуба забив чотири голи брестському Динамо, але не вийшов у фінал Кубка Білорусі
Сьогодні 19:56 1157
Катмен Кличка: Володимиру не вистачило одного удару, аби добити Джошуа
Сьогодні 16:44 1779
Секретар КДК: Встановили, що є підстави застосовувати до Севідова санкції
Сьогодні 13:51 714
Коваленко бажає залишити Шахтар заради європейського клубу
Сьогодні 10:57 1286
Перспективний український боксер підписав контракт з німецьким менеджером
Сьогодні 10:41 2147
Захисник Динамо є трансферною ціллю Мілана
Сьогодні 08:24 3407
Збірну України з волейболу може очолити іменитий тренер
Вчора 20:30 3176
Блоги
12 років тому фантастичний гол Скоулза вибив Барселону з Ліги чемпіонів
12 років тому фантастичний гол Скоулза вибив Барселону з Ліги чемпіонів Valeriy Ruchka
Сьогодні 11:49 567
Справжній шок! 3 роки тому Джошуа нокаутував Володимира Кличка
Справжній шок! 3 роки тому Джошуа нокаутував Володимира Кличка Valeriy Ruchka
Сьогодні 10:06 1943
Тренуйся, де можеш. Кличко показав, як використовує підручні предмети для тренування у власному кабінеті
Тренуйся, де можеш. Кличко показав, як використовує підручні предмети для тренування у власному кабінеті Valeriy Ruchka
Вчора 20:13 603
BlackOut. Торохтій показав як "виключаються" важкоатлети
BlackOut. Торохтій показав як "виключаються" важкоатлети Valeriy Ruchka
Вчора 19:15 926
Топ-5 ожидаемых футбольных трансферов 2020
Топ-5 ожидаемых футбольных трансферов 2020 Дима Копий
Вчора 15:55 1056
18 років тому Динамо зіграло останній домашній матч під керівництвом Лобановського. Познущалися з Металіста 6:0
18 років тому Динамо зіграло останній домашній матч під керівництвом Лобановського. Познущалися з Металіста 6:0 Valeriy Ruchka
27.04.2020 19:58 2515
З ним київське Динамо розпочало домінування в Радянському футболі. Віктору Маслову - 110!
З ним київське Динамо розпочало домінування в Радянському футболі. Віктору Маслову - 110! Андрій Твердохліб
27.04.2020 19:43 2386
Спортсмены и азарт: В что играют представители мира спорта между матчами и тренировками?
Спортсмены и азарт: В что играют представители мира спорта между матчами и тренировками? Дима Копий
27.04.2020 18:54 815
6 років тому Джеррард зробив найфатальнішу помилку в кар'єрі
6 років тому Джеррард зробив найфатальнішу помилку в кар'єрі Valeriy Ruchka
27.04.2020 16:40 1196
ВІДЕО. Алієв у присутності дітей обматюкав дружину в прямому ефірі
ВІДЕО. Алієв у присутності дітей обматюкав дружину в прямому ефірі Андрій Твердохліб
27.04.2020 13:48 2074
Прямі трансляції
Навколо спорту
Новини
Стрічка Популярні Коментують
23:17 Хокей НХЛ відновить сезон 1 липня 45
22:56 Футбол Вернидуб похвалив гравців Шахтаря за драматичний матч з Динамо 326
22:44 Футбол Шахтар висунув Метревелі на пост президента УПЛ - ЗМІ 321
22:28 Футбол Прабабуся Фабрега поборола коронавірус 371
22:11 Футбол БАТЕ став другим фіналістом Кубка Білорусі 551
21:57 Теніс ATP і WTA можуть об’єднатися 559
21:46 Футбол Ротор Хацкевича може вийти в РПЛ без догравання чемпіонату 573
21:31 Футбол Гусєв: Динамо могло замахнутися на фінал Ліги Європи 621
21:17 Футбол Шахтар продовжив переговори з Коваленком 808
20:59 Футбол Мілан хоче позбутися Рейни 752
20:48 Бокс Атлас: Усик переможе Чісору одноголосним рішенням суддів 883
20:42 Блог Від бунтаря до філантропа: Андре Агассі світкує 50-річний ювілей 517
20:34 RunNews Комплекс вправ від Віталія Мандзюка #Мандзя5челледж. День 33 814
20:31 Баскетбол Ягупова очолила символічну збірну Євроліги 1001
20:17 Футбол Гусєв: Найближчим часом я б не хотів тренувати Динамо 1167
19:56 Футбол Шахтар Вернидуба забив чотири голи брестському Динамо, але не вийшов у фінал Кубка Білорусі 1157
19:45 Футбол Тер Штеген поставив ультиматум Барселоні 1199
19:31 Футбол Чемпіонат Швейцарії відновлюється після карантину 1205
19:17 Футбол Фонсеку розлютили правила карантину в Італії 1345
18:59 Футбол Юрченко: У мене немає злоби на Шахтар 1340
18:47 Бокс Вайт: Вмотивований Чісора переможе Усика 1607
18:30 Футбол Відновлення Бундесліги можуть відкласти 1281
18:15 Футбол Попов та Миколенко зацікавили клуби Серії А 1838
17:57 Біатлон Підгрушна: Ніколи не пропонували змінити громадянство 1509
17:45 Футбол Фонсека хоче запросити Ісмаїлі у Рому 1779

Прабабуся Фабрега поборола коронавірус

Сьогодні 22:28 371 0
Сеск Фабрегас прокоментував коронавірус у своєї прабабусі
Прабабуся Фабрега поборола коронавірус
#Фабрегас

Джерело - Чемпіон.

95-річна прабабуся півзахисника Монако Сеска Фабрегаса поборола коронавірус.

Про це розповів сам футболіст.

"95 років і вона подолала коронавірус. Вчора її тести виявилися негативними. Моя прабабуся - супергерой, але все це було б неможливо без допомоги медсестер і лікарів, які допомагають всім людям.

Моя повага до кожного з них за те, що вони роблять день і ніч. Дуже дякую", - розповів Фабрегас.

 
 
 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

95 years old and she overcame the coronavirus. Yesterday her tests came back negative. My great-grandmother is a superhero but nothing of this would be possible without all the help of the nurses and doctors that are helping all these people. All my respect to everyone of them for what they are doing day and night, a big thank you!!!! ❤️ • Ha superado el coronavirus con 95 años. ¡Ayer el test salió negativo! Mi bisabuela es una superheroína, pero nada de esto sería posible sin la ayuda de todxs lxs enfermerxs y doctorxs que se están dejando la vida en cada instante para que todos/as podamos estar mejor y vivir un poco mejor en estos tiempos tan difíciles. Gracias a todas las personas del Remei de Arenys de Munt por el sacrificio tan grande que hacen por estas personas mayores. Todo nuestro respeto!!!! Nada es imposible. Gracias!!!! ❤️🙏🏻

Публикация от Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas)

Нагадаємо, Фабрегас від ізоляції почав кричати на балконі, "посилаючи" сусідів.

Коментарі ()