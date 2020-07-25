 На аукціон виставлені легендарні кросівки Джордана | Баскетбол | Champion.com.ua
На аукціон виставлені легендарні кросівки Джордана

Сьогодні 17:13 243 0
У них Майкл зіграв в 1985 році і зламав щит
На аукціон виставлені легендарні кросівки Джордана
#Джордан

Джерело - Чемпіон.

На аукціон виставлені кросівки Air Jordan 1, в яких легендарний Майкл Джордан зіграв 25 серпня 1985 року в виставковому матчі в італійському Трієсті.

Про це повідомляє ukesquire.

В одному з епізодів зустрічі Джордан виконав данк, після якого лопнув щит. У кросівках досі залишився шматочок скла.

Очікується, що пара буде продана за 650-850 тисяч доларів.

 
 
 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Another pair of Michael Jordan-worn sneakers will be auctioned by @christiesinc and @stadiumgoods. The top lot in the "Original Air" auction is this pair of Air Jordan 1 High 'Shattered Backboard' Origin Story, Game-Worn Signed 1985 Nike Sneakers. ($650,000- 850,000). This one-of-a-kind pair dates to August 25, 1985, when Michael Jordan travelled to Trieste, Italy to participate in an exhibition game. Wearing these Air Jordan 1 High “Chicago,” Jordan scored 30 points. Yet the most memorable play of the game was Jordan’s remarkable dunk, so powerful, it shattered the backboard into smithereens (swipe for video 👉) making this pair of trainers the origin story for Jordan brand's 2015 "Shattered Backboard" model, in the popular black/orange colourway. One of the shards of glass from this game still remains lodged in this pair of shoes.

Допис, поширений Esquire UK (@ukesquire)

Нагадаємо, Джордан виділить 100 млн доларів на боротьбу з расизмом.

Раніше форму Джордана продали на аукціоні.

