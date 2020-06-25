 Ястремська заступилася за Джоковича | Футбол | Champion.com.ua
Ястремська заступилася за Джоковича

Вчора 23:30 651 0
Серба багато критикують за організацію Adria Tour
Ястремська заступилася за Джоковича
#Ястремська, #Джокович

Джерело - Чемпіон.

Українська тенісистка Даяна Ястремська виступила на захист першої ракетки світу Новака Джоковича, якого критикують за організацію турніру Adria Tour.

Про це тенісистка написала у Іnstagram.

"Мене глибоко турбує і засмучує ситуація, яка склалася навколо проведення турніру Adria Tour в Сербії. Організатори турніру і гравці виявилися під величезним тиском.

Актуально: Джокович проявив неповагу до світу тенісу – аргентинський тенісист

Якось йде з поля зору те, що захід проводився відповідно до норм і вимог країни. Якби у мене була можливість провести такий же турнір, я б не роздумувала ні секунди.

У тій ситуації, у кожного був ризик заразитися. Такий ризик є і в нашому повсякденному житті - на вулиці, в парку, в супермаркеті, в ресторані, на пляжі в курортному місті і в нічному клубі.

Коли я дивлюся, через що зараз проходить Новак, мені нудить. У той момент, коли в моїй країні всі навколо забули про карантин, а в усьому світі коронавірус ніби на другий план, винним у всіх бідах призначена людина, яка лише хотіла принести щастя і позитивні емоції людям. І зараз, замість слів підтримки в боротьбі з недугою він отримує лише слова критики.

І це людина, яка пише легендарну історію в тенісі, гравець, який знаходиться в серцях мільйонів фанатів. Всі, схоже, забули, як багато він пожертвував на боротьбу з пандемією, і як багато в цілому він зробив для розвитку тенісу.

Зараз важко всім, але давайте залишатися милосердними один до одного. Ми завжди боролися, пристосовувалися і долали труднощі разом, і саме це рухало нас вперед. Саме в цьому наша сила.

Я впевнена, що Новак і організатори зовсім не хотіли таких наслідків, але так сталося. Ми всі отримали досвід, який буде враховуватися гравцями і фанатами на майбутніх турнірах. Я бажаю Новаку, його сім'ї і команді якнайшвидшого одужання. Новак, у тебе велика душа, ти велика людина", - розповіла Ястремська.

 
 
 
 
 
❗️❗️❗️CONCLUSION OF THE STATEMENT IS IN THE COMMENTS❗️❗️❗️ When you are famous, when you compete at the top level, the eyes of a thousand are inevitably chained to you. The first one has to accept the role of the ambassador of a sort, while he becomes a role model for many. It doesn’t matter if you play at side court or in the central arena - as a tennis player, you always try to show the best you can and share the emotions with your team and other people around you. Tennis is an incredible sport, with a long history and unique culture. Things that are happening in the world this year are unthinkable and are undoubtfully a massive blow to our favorite sport. Every tennis player had their plans, aspirations, and goals for this year. Now, and I am sure about that, every one of us has only these questions in the head. These questions are: “When we start playing and giving people joy and inspiration?” and “When we will finally start to do our favorite thing?”. I am afflicted and upset by the situation that has emerged around the organization of the “Adria Tour” tournament in Serbia. The organizers and players of the event found themselves under tremendous pressure. It is somehow even getting out of sight that this competition was held in compliance with country’s norms and regulations. If I had an opportunity to host the same kind of tournament, I would not hesitate a second. I am the head and organizer of “Diya” Charity Foundation that directly helped people at the course of the pandemic. I also created a clip to educate people about a virus. I know that this threat is severe and invisible, which makes it dangerous. However, I am also perfectly aware that we live in the age of liberty when everyone can make their own decisions and can become whoever he wants. I would not be a tennis player today if this freedom did not occur twenty-nine years ago in my country. It is this freedom and independence that demands that everyone should be responsible for themselves and their actions. It means that everyone has a right of choice and personal responsibility. In that situation, anyone could get infected.

Нагадаємо, Джокович здав позитивний тест на коронавірус.

