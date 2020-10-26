 Погба спростував чутки про завершення кар'єри в збірній Франції | Футбол | Champion.com.ua
Погба спростував чутки про завершення кар'єри в збірній Франції

Сьогодні 17:08 617 0
Футболіст буде вживати заходів проти видання, яке розповсюджує фейкові новини
Погба спростував чутки про завершення кар'єри в збірній Франції
#Погба, #Манчестер Юнайтед, #Збірна Франції

Джерело - Чемпіон.

Півзахисник Манчестер Юнайтед Поль Погба не збирається завершувати кар'єру в збірній Франції.

Ці чутки хавбек спростував у своєму Instagram.

"Тож The Sun зробило це знову... абсолютно 100% необгрунтовані новини про мене з'являються, заявляючи про речі, які я ніколи не говорив і не думав. Я вражений, злий, шокований і розчарований", - заявив гравець.

  Актуально: Манчестер Юнайтед продовжив контракт із Погба.

"Я проти будь-яких форм терору та насильства. Моя релігія - це мир і любов, і її потрібно поважати. Я вживу юридичних заходів проти видавців та розповсюджувачів цих 100% фейкових новин", - підсумував Погба.

 
 
 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So The Sun did again... absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought. I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some “media” sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding my religion and the French National Team to the pot. I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. My religion is one of peace and love and must be respected. Unfortunately, some press people don’t act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people’s lives and my life. I am taking legal action against the publishers and spreaders of these 100% Fake News. In a quick shout out to The Sun, who normally could not care less: some of you guys probably went to school and will remember how your teacher said to always check your sources, don’t write without making sure. But hey, seems you did it again and on a very serious topic this time, shame on you! #fakenews #AllezLesBleus @equipedefrance

Публикация от Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba)

