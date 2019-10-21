Мій профіль
Динамо мінімально перемогло Олександрію в 11 турі УПЛ
Вчора 18:56 1182
Золотий м’яч 2019: Стали відомі претенденти
Сьогодні 20:57 320
Стаховський втратив три позиції у рейтингу ATP
Сьогодні 11:55 2295
Рейтинг WTA: Світоліна втратила чотири позиції, Ястремська повернулася у ТОП-25
Сьогодні 10:50 22291
Чемпіонат України - УПЛ: календар, результати, огляд матчів. ОНЛАЙН
Сьогодні 09:53 46223
Донбас у серії булітів переміг Мого та вийшов у наступний етап Континентального кубка
Вчора 21:09 932
Шахтар анонсував новий трансфер
Вчора 17:03 4267
Колорадо і Тампа-Бей закинули 8 шайб, Торонто обіграло Бостон. Результати матчів НХЛ
Вчора 11:38 411
Гвоздик залишається в лікарні після поразки від Бетербієва
Вчора 10:56 7596 1
Ястремська стане наймолодшою учасницею малого Підсумкового турніру
Вчора 08:55 2643
Регбі. КС-2019. Перші результати чвертьфіналів, та що дивитися сьогодні
Вчора 08:18 395
Срна, Пятов і Коваленко стали почесними гостями матчу Континентального кубка
19.10.2019 22:54 453
Усі дії Маліновського у матчі проти Лаціо
19.10.2019 20:45 2969
Жан Беленюк, дубль Коренчука та яскрава перемога Донбасу. У Броварах стартував Континентальний кубок
19.10.2019 12:57 750
Гвоздик - Бетербієв: відео нокауту
19.10.2019 08:08 6106
Новини
21:42 Футбол Каштру відмовився назвати гучний трансфер Шахтаря 105
21:31 Футбол Моджі: Манчестер Юнайтед повинний запросити Аллегрі 73
21:18 Футбол Рамос: Всі в роздягальні до самої смерті за Зідана 81
20:44 Футбол Степаненко: У Динамо Загреб є сильні футболісти 239
20:30 Футбол Б'єліца назвав найнебезпечнішого гравця Шахтаря 290
20:10 Футзал У Києві відбудеться Зимовий чемпіонат Brands League 169
19:50 Футбол Каштру: Мені все складніше приймати рішення про стартовий склад 396
19:32 Футбол Ібрагімович може повернутися у Інтер 315
19:10 Футбол Маркевич спростував бійку Суркіса із Павелком 556
18:58 Футбол Лідер Шахтаря зможе зіграти у Лізі чемпіонів 829
18:38 Футбол Боруссія оштрафувала Санчо на 100 тис євро 191
18:21 Футбол Букмекери назвали фаворита матчу Шахтар - Динамо Загреб 588
18:00 Футбол Скандальний матч Балкани – Чорноморець дограють у жовтні 469
17:43 Футбол Ми сподіваємось обіграти Шахтар – Стоянович 915
17:25 Футбол Леоненко: Динамо грало вдесятьох 2138
17:12 Бокс Бетербієв: Було честю битися із Гвоздиком 1743
16:48 Футбол Фактично всі команди в УПЛ грають на атаку – експерт 223
16:32 Футбол Юрченко: Зоря включилась в боротьбу за 2-3 місце 264
16:16 Футбол Бейл та Модрич пропустять матч із Галатасараєм 332
15:51 Футбол Караваєв: Шевченко насварив мене з Миколенком 2432
15:26 Бокс Чісора: Усику варто припинити танцювальне шоу та провести зі мною поєдинок 752
15:16 Футбол Маркевич відрахував Безотосного з Чорноморця 1296
14:57 Теніс Марченко подолав кваліфікацію турніру у Франції 229
14:41 Бокс Постол: До приходу у професійний бокс я працював охоронцем у Броварах 497

Сьогодні 20:57 320 0
Названо гравці, які будуть боротися за титул найкращого футболіста світу
France Football оголосив номінантів на найпрестижнішу футбольну нагороду.

Переможця визначить журі, в яке входять по одному журналістові з кожної країни. Церемонія нагородження переможця відбудеться 2 грудня.

Нагадаємо, Мессі отримав шосту Золоту бутсу у кар'єрі.

