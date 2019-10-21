Золотий м’яч 2019: Стали відомі претенденти

Джерело - football24.ua.
France Football оголосив номінантів на найпрестижнішу футбольну нагороду.
Переможця визначить журі, в яке входять по одному журналістові з кожної країни. Церемонія нагородження переможця відбудеться 2 грудня.
Here are our first nominees for the 2019 #ballondor! ⤵️— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Sadio Mané 🇸🇳
Sergio Agüero🇦🇷
Frenkie De Jong 🇳🇱
Hugo Lloris 🇫🇷
Dušan Tadić 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/e7STLVAGfR
Let's continue with the 2019 #ballondor nominees!— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷
Trent Alexander-Arnold 🏴
Donny van de Beek 🇳🇱
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 🇬🇦
Marc-André ter Stegen 🇩🇪
Players already announced > https://t.co/WhEz0voCwh pic.twitter.com/ZQO4eVEtAS
We still have a lot to announce! Here are five new #ballondor nominees!— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹
Alisson 🇧🇷
Matthijs de Ligt 🇳🇱
Karim Benzema 🇫🇷
Georginio Wijnaldum 🇳🇱
Players already announced > https://t.co/WhEz0voCwh pic.twitter.com/o8AeppE1GL
Let's keep the rhythm! Five new #ballondor nominees!— #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019
Virgil van Dijk 🇳🇱
Bernardo Silva🇵🇹
Heung-min Son 🇰🇷
Robert Lewandowski 🇵🇱
Roberto Firmino 🇧🇷
Players already announced > https://t.co/WhEz0voCwh pic.twitter.com/e8Ok8DCVOo
Нагадаємо, Мессі отримав шосту Золоту бутсу у кар'єрі.