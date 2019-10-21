Золотий м’яч 2019: Стали відомі претенденти

Названо гравці, які будуть боротися за титул найкращого футболіста світу

France Football оголосив номінантів на найпрестижнішу футбольну нагороду.

Переможця визначить журі, в яке входять по одному журналістові з кожної країни. Церемонія нагородження переможця відбудеться 2 грудня.

Sadio Mané 🇸🇳
Sergio Agüero🇦🇷
Frenkie De Jong 🇳🇱
Hugo Lloris 🇫🇷
Dušan Tadić 🇷🇸



Sadio Mané 🇸🇳

Sergio Agüero🇦🇷

Frenkie De Jong 🇳🇱

Hugo Lloris 🇫🇷

Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷
Trent Alexander-Arnold 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Donny van de Beek 🇳🇱
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 🇬🇦
Marc-André ter Stegen 🇩🇪

Let's continue with the 2019 #ballondor nominees!



Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷

Trent Alexander-Arnold 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Donny van de Beek 🇳🇱

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 🇬🇦

Marc-André ter Stegen 🇩🇪



Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹
Alisson 🇧🇷
Matthijs de Ligt 🇳🇱
Karim Benzema 🇫🇷
Georginio Wijnaldum 🇳🇱

We still have a lot to announce! Here are five new #ballondor nominees!



Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹

Alisson 🇧🇷

Matthijs de Ligt 🇳🇱

Karim Benzema 🇫🇷

Georginio Wijnaldum 🇳🇱



Virgil van Dijk 🇳🇱
Bernardo Silva🇵🇹
Heung-min Son 🇰🇷
Robert Lewandowski 🇵🇱
Roberto Firmino 🇧🇷

Let's keep the rhythm! Five new #ballondor nominees!



Virgil van Dijk 🇳🇱

Bernardo Silva🇵🇹

Heung-min Son 🇰🇷

Robert Lewandowski 🇵🇱

Roberto Firmino 🇧🇷



Players already announced > https://t.co/WhEz0voCwh pic.twitter.com/e8Ok8DCVOo — #BallondOr (@francefootball) October 21, 2019

Нагадаємо, Мессі отримав шосту Золоту бутсу у кар'єрі.