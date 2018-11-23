Мій профіль

Матчі 16 туру УПЛ почнуться хвилиною мовчання

Вчора 18:45 1524
Шахтар — ФК Львів: де дивитися матч 16 туру УПЛ
Сьогодні 10:26 1209
Топ-10 найдивніших емблем українського футболу. ФОТО
Вчора 14:22 1615 2
Російський коментатор навдало пожартував про український Майдан. ВІДЕО
Вчора 13:50 2775
Суперник загиблого Пушкаря: Нехай пояс залишається в Андрія. ВІДЕО
Вчора 10:47 2832
Ломаченко: Я з України і цим пишаюся
Вчора 10:27 1423
Збірна України вийшла до фінальної частини жіночого Євробаскету-2019
21.11.2018 23:42 1740
ТаТоТаке: Динамо звільняє Краснікова
21.11.2018 17:55 2814
Експерименти епохи Шевченка: усі дебютанти збірної. Частина I
21.11.2018 15:52 1763
Україна не зіграє з Росією та Німеччиною на Євро 2020: визначилися склади кошиків для жеребкування
21.11.2018 09:15 3814
18:32 Теніс Стаховський: Було честю представляти Україну 114
18:09 Бокс Українка пробилася у фінал чемпіонату світу 149
17:51 Футбол Екс-гравець Шахтаря: Якщо моя мати буде проти моїх гравців, я зжеру її 325
17:38 Футбол Баєр - Штутгарт: дивитися онлайн - трансляцію поєдинку Бундесліги 23.11.2018 153
17:12 Футбол Дортмундська Боруссія викупила нападника Барселони 249
16:58 Футбол Дивитися онлайн Леганес - Алавес: пряма трансляція 23.11.2018 219
16:47 Шахи Китаянка переграла екс-українку і стала чемпіонкою світу 692
16:32 Навколо спорту Золота рибка України відзнялася у відвертій фотосесії. ФОТО 369
16:10 Футбол Гол Коноплянки увійшов у ТОП-5 Ліги націй. ВІДЕО 366
15:50 Стрільба Моя мета – перемогти на Іграх-2020: легендарна українка розповіла про шлях у великий спорт. ВІДЕО 631
15:30 Футбол Ще один шанс для Луніна: де дивитися поєдинок Ла-Ліги Леганес - Алавес 650
15:10 Футбол ФФУ пожиттєво дисваліфікувала українського нападника, який грав у ДНР 723
14:50 Футбол Динамо веде переговори з африканським захисником 883
14:30 Теніс Перша ракетка світу почне сезон без тренера 384
14:10 Футбол Суркіс розповів про стосунки з Ахметовим 1186
13:50 Футбол Ігуаїн може повернутися в Ювентус 430
13:30 Навколо спорту Прекрасна Білодід знялася для обкладинки відомого журналу. ФОТО 1099 1
13:30 Футбол Шахтар створить у Харкові команду дівчат 406
13:10 Футбол Колишній зірковий гравець Динамо став архітектором 1422
12:53 Футбол Мбокані: обирав між Монако і Ліверпулем 440
12:32 Футбол Блаттер вимагає провести розслідування щодо Інфантіно 356
12:09 Баскетбол Без зірок НБА та Євроліги: Іспанія назвала склад на матч з Україною 409
11:54 Футбол Максим коваль не пропустив уперше за чотири матчі 1201
11:37 Футбол Футбол 2 онлайн - дивитися пряму трансляцію 34766 1
11:30 Футбол Футбол 1 онлайн - дивитися пряму трансляцію 129781

Екс-гравець Шахтаря: Якщо моя мати буде проти моїх гравців, я зжеру її

Сьогодні 17:51 325 0
Колишній гравець Шахтаря Флавіус Стойкан, який очолює румунський Пандурій запалив на прес-конференції.

Відео виклав журналіст Емануель Росу.

"Якщо моя мати прийде і виступить проти моїх гравців, я зжеру її. Я з'їм її язик", - сказав Стойкан.

Джерело - Чемпіон.

