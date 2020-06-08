У WBO підтвердили, що бій Альварес - Сміт відбудеться влітку

Джерело - Чемпіон.
Поєдинок між колумбійцем Елейдером Альваресом і американцем Джо Смітом-молодшим за статус претендента на їх титул в напівважкій вазі відбудеться.
Про це повідомляє прес-служба всесвітньої боксерської організації.
Бій відбудеться в середині літа в Лас-Вегасі.
У другому претендентському поєдинку зустрінуться росіяни Максим Власов (45-3-0, 26 KO) і колишній підопічний K2Promotions Умар Салам (25-1-0, 19 KO).
Поєдинок за сам титул повинен пройти в термін 120 днів після останнього півфіналу.
A light heavyweight bout between Eleider Alvarez (25-1, 13 KOs) and Joe Smith Jr. (25-3, 20 KOs) has been finalized for July 16 at the MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas, Top Rank director of boxing operations Carl Moretti confirmed to ESPN, though he noted that the date “could be moved.” The clash is a WBO elimination bout, with the winner taking on Umar Salamov or Maxim Vlasov, depending on the outcome of their fight. The WBO light heavyweight title is currently vacant; Canelo Alvarez relinquished the belt shortly after he stopped Sergey Kovalev in 11 rounds in November. It isn’t clear when Salamov and Vlasov will meet. They are both in Russia awaiting word. The winner of their fight will then have 120 days to face the winner of Alvarez-Smith for the WBO crown. Via Steve Kim / ESPN