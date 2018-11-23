Джеймс робив заступи під час штрафних кидків. ВІДЕО

Журналіст Роб Перес з The Action Network звернув увагу на те, що форвард Лейкерс Леброн Джеймс зробив 11 заступів за лінію при виконанні штрафних кидків в матчі з Клівлендом.

ok so i, like many of you, am curious abt LeBron's erratic free throw shooting form this season (75% YTD though!)



it stood out to me tonight more than anytime this season



i went through all 12 (+1) of his attempts vs CLE, and you can see just how all over the place he really is pic.twitter.com/52Ogm0vYPo