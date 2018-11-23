Джеймс робив заступи під час штрафних кидків. ВІДЕО

Журналіст Роб Перес з The Action Network звернув увагу на те, що форвард Лейкерс Леброн Джеймс зробив 11 заступів за лінію при виконанні штрафних кидків в матчі з Клівлендом.
ok so i, like many of you, am curious abt LeBron's erratic free throw shooting form this season (75% YTD though!)— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) 22 листопада 2018 р.
it stood out to me tonight more than anytime this season
i went through all 12 (+1) of his attempts vs CLE, and you can see just how all over the place he really is pic.twitter.com/52Ogm0vYPo
Лейкерс здобув перемогу з рахунком 109:105.
Нещодавно Джеймс встановив рекорд результативності у складі Лейкерс.
Джерело - Чемпіон.