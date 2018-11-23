Мій профіль

Матчі 16 туру УПЛ почнуться хвилиною мовчання

Вчора 18:45 1286
Шахтар — ФК Львів: де дивитися матч 16 туру УПЛ
Сьогодні 10:26 469
Топ-10 найдивніших емблем українського футболу. ФОТО
Вчора 14:22 1450 2
Російський коментатор навдало пожартував про український Майдан. ВІДЕО
Вчора 13:50 2307
Суперник загиблого Пушкаря: Нехай пояс залишається в Андрія. ВІДЕО
Вчора 10:47 2632
Ломаченко: Я з України і цим пишаюся
Вчора 10:27 1251
Збірна України вийшла до фінальної частини жіночого Євробаскету-2019
21.11.2018 23:42 1635
ТаТоТаке: Динамо звільняє Краснікова
21.11.2018 17:55 2573
Експерименти епохи Шевченка: усі дебютанти збірної. Частина I
21.11.2018 15:52 1642
Україна не зіграє з Росією та Німеччиною на Євро 2020: визначилися склади кошиків для жеребкування
21.11.2018 09:15 3615
10:59 Бокс Ломаченко: Своє ім'я і свою історію ти ніколи не втратиш 268
10:39 Футбол Канте продовжив контракт з Челсі на тривалий термін. ФОТО 171
10:26 Футбол Шахтар — ФК Львів: де дивитися матч 16 туру УПЛ 469
10:11 Баскетбол Джеймс робив заступи під час штрафних кидків. ВІДЕО 248
09:57 Бокс Українська підтримка на чужині: Дерев'янченко поїде вболівати за Ломаченка. ФОТО 638
09:43 Футбол Безус може стати одноклубником Макаренка або Лучкевича 532
09:27 Бокс Белью офіційно заявив про завершення кар'єри. ВІДЕО 356
09:13 Футбол Салах став гравцем місяця в Ліверпулі. ВІДЕО 266
08:56 Футбол IFAB хоче серйозно змінити футбольні правила 995
08:44 Футбол Шевченко: Побажав хлопцям добре закінчити рік, без травм 302
08:31 Бокс Усик: Всередині щось підказує, що треба переходити в суперважку вагу 1607
08:16 Футбол Мане продовжив контракт з Ліверпулем 286
06:32 Навколо спорту Розкажіть це Порошенку та Гройсману: легенда Динамо зганьбився на парковці для інвалідів. ВІДЕО 3565
22 Листопада 2018
23:44 Біатлон Джима виграла контрольний спринт на зборах в Австрії 840
23:31 Футбол Бакалов: Будемо протиставляти Шахтарю бажання, характер та дисципліну 336
23:07 Бокс Усик: З Белью було важче ніж з Гассієвим 712
22:47 Футбол Черкаські Мавпи поступилися Стьяуа у заключному матчі Кубку Європи ФІБА. ВІДЕО 372
22:27 Біатлон Українські біатлоністи провалили спринт на контрольному тренуванні в Австрії 665
22:15 Футбол Молодий талант Ювентуса хоче перейти до Челсі 494
21:56 Футбол Секретна угода Ліверпуля та Барселони: нові подробиці 695
21:45 Бокс Усик повернувся до колишнього тренера 1202
21:41 Єдиноборства Збірна України успішно виступила на п'ятому Кубку світу з карате Кіокушинкайкан ІКО Мацушима 596
21:36 Бокс Джошуа відновив тренування та чекає нового суперника. ВІДЕО 485
21:16 Футбол Луческу може очолити Фенербахче 371
20:57 Футбол Суркіс: Вернидуб воістину унікальний тренер 1323

Джеймс робив заступи під час штрафних кидків. ВІДЕО

Сьогодні 10:11 248 0
Джеймс робив заступи під час штрафних кидків. ВІДЕО

Журналіст Роб Перес з The Action Network звернув увагу на те, що форвард Лейкерс Леброн Джеймс зробив 11 заступів за лінію при виконанні штрафних кидків в матчі з Клівлендом.

Лейкерс здобув перемогу з рахунком 109:105.

Нещодавно Джеймс встановив рекорд результативності у складі Лейкерс.

Джерело - Чемпіон.

