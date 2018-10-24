Мак-Грегор поділився враженнями від бою з Нурмагомедовим. ФОТО

Мій профіль

Шахтар зазнав нищівної поразки від Манчестер Сіті в Лізі чемпіонів. ВІДЕООГЛЯД

Сьогодні 07:46 3251 2
Українка стала чемпіонкою світу з вільної боротьби. ФОТО
Сьогодні 21:15 192
Японська марафонка зламала ногу на дистанції, але доповзла до фінішу. ВІДЕО
Сьогодні 13:53 1588
Манчестер Сіті знищив Шахтар у Лізі чемпіонів
Вчора 23:51 1378
Ліга чемпіонів. Шахтар - Манчестер Сіті. МАТЧ ЗАВЕРШЕНО 0:3
Вчора 23:50 15368
Світоліна дізналася умови виходу до півфіналу Підсумкового турніру
Вчора 20:37 5368
Світоліна перемогла Плішкову на Підсумковому турнірі
Вчора 19:14 3058 3
Світоліна - Плішкова: пряма онлайн-трансляція
Вчора 18:10 5267 1
Ліга чемпіонів. Шахтар - Манчестер Сіті: анонс та прогноз матчу
Вчора 07:10 11051
Знай наших! Українські стрільці знищили Росію у фіналі турніру в Фінляндії. ФОТО
22.10.2018 23:26 4663 1
Навколо спорту
Блоги
Першому клубу в історії футболу виповнився 161 рік. ВІДЕО
Першому клубу в історії футболу виповнився 161 рік. ВІДЕО Максим Буйдин
Сьогодні 15:30 1286 1
Віктору Прокопенку виповнилося б 73... ВІДЕО
Віктору Прокопенку виповнилося б 73... ВІДЕО Максим Буйдин
Сьогодні 14:52 558 1
Роналду на Олд Траффорд: як король повернувся до Манчестера. ФОТО+ВІДЕО
Роналду на Олд Траффорд: як король повернувся до Манчестера. ФОТО+ВІДЕО Максим Буйдин
Сьогодні 14:13 1655
Фото дня: синьо-жовті кольори Еліни Світоліної
Фото дня: синьо-жовті кольори Еліни Світоліної Андрій Твердохліб
Сьогодні 05:49 3341
Такий Арсенал ви не бачили давно: фантастична комбінація від канонірів. ВІДЕО
Такий Арсенал ви не бачили давно: фантастична комбінація від канонірів. ВІДЕО Максим Буйдин
Вчора 14:16 985
Лев Яшин: 89 років від народження легенди. ВІДЕО
Лев Яшин: 89 років від народження легенди. ВІДЕО Максим Буйдин
22.10.2018 15:22 909
Лига Чемпионов — первые результаты группового этапа главного клубного кубка Европы
Лига Чемпионов — первые результаты группового этапа главного клубного кубка Европы Андрій Твердохліб
22.10.2018 14:37 1543
21 рік тому Динамо знищило Барселону на Камп Ноу. ВІДЕО
21 рік тому Динамо знищило Барселону на Камп Ноу. ВІДЕО Максим Буйдин
22.10.2018 14:05 5223
Футбольний матч Чемпіоншипу перетворився в регбійний поєдинок. ВІДЕО
Футбольний матч Чемпіоншипу перетворився в регбійний поєдинок. ВІДЕО Максим Буйдин
22.10.2018 10:10 1371
Нестаріючий Дрогба відзначився божевільною гарматою в чемпіонаті США. ВІДЕО
Нестаріючий Дрогба відзначився божевільною гарматою в чемпіонаті США. ВІДЕО Максим Буйдин
22.10.2018 08:46 1539
Новини
Стрічка Популярні Коментують
22:24 Футбол Перед матчем Ліги чемпіонів на стадіоні Ліверпуля виникли проблеми з електрикою 54
21:58 Футбол Брюгге вирвало нічию в Монако, ПСВ врятувався у матчі з Тоттенгемом 163
21:41 Футбол Динамо перемогло в Юнацькій лізі УЄФА та вийшло в наступний етап 259
21:34 Футбол Роналду вперше прокоментував звинувачення у зґвалтуванні 363
21:15 Боротьба Українка стала чемпіонкою світу з вільної боротьби. ФОТО 192
20:57 ММА Мак-Грегор поділився враженнями від бою з Нурмагомедовим. ФОТО 334
20:47 Футбол Бензема: Згоден з тим, що повинен забивати більше голів 172
20:40 Футбол Спаллетті: Відсутність Мессі дасть Інтеру додаткові півсекунди на роздуми 230
20:28 Теніс Стівенс здолала Бертенс в Підсумковому турнірі 451
19:54 Футбол Сачко: Нам втрачати нема чого 335
19:44 Футбол Лідер Інтера: У нас є все, щоб обіграти Барселону 324
19:30 Футбол Неймовірний сейв де Хеа, який вкрав гол у Роналду. ВІДЕО 1021
19:12 Футбол Новачок Динамо міг опинитися в Брюгге 502
18:43 Футбол Президент ФІФА запропонував кардинально змінити формат клубного чемпіонату світу 782
18:29 Футбол Конте готовий очолити Реал 277
18:15 Футбол Мінськ претендує на фінал Суперкубка УЄФА 251
17:58 Футбол Лідер Вест Гема підтримав Ярмоленка. ФОТО 523
17:47 Теніс Кербер у напруженому протистоянні здолала Осаку на Підсумковому турнірі 455
17:22 Футбол ФІФА може заборонити проведення матчів Ла-Ліги в США 269
17:02 Теніс Стівенс - Бертенс: пряма трансляція 434
16:57 Футбол Бонуччі: Ми збираємося дійти до фінала ЛЧ цього року 269
16:36 Бокс Белью здивує світ у бою проти Усика 399
16:24 Футбол Шахтар зазнав два антирекорди у грі з Манчестер Сіті 593
16:22 Навколо спорту Селфі року від Роналду. ФОТО 683
15:51 Футбол Звільнення Лопетегі дорого коштуватиме Реалу 568

Мак-Грегор поділився враженнями від бою з Нурмагомедовим. ФОТО

Сьогодні 20:57 334 0
Мак-Грегор поділився враженнями від бою з Нурмагомедовим. ФОТО

Боєць UFC Конор Мак-Грегор поділився враженнями після поразки від Хабіба Нурмагомедова.

Відповідний пост боєць зробив у Instagram.

"Що я можу сказати? Це був відмінний бій, від якого я отримав задоволення, і я повернуся з колишньою впевненістю. Буду повністю готовий. 
 Якщо це не буде негайного реваншу, ніяких проблем. Я буду битися з наступним в черзі. Я залишаюся собою завжди і скрізь. Скоро побачимося, мої фанати, люблю вас всіх", - написав Мак-Грегор.

 
 
 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thoughts on my last fight. Round 1. I believe from a sport standpoint, round 1 was his. Top position against the fence. Zero position advancement or damage inflicted. But top position. From a fight standpoint the first round is mine. Actual shots landed and a willingness to engage. Straight left early. Knee to the head on the low shot. Elbows in any and all tie up scenarios. Opponent just holding the legs against the fence for almost the entire round. Round 2 he is running away around the cage before being blessed with a right hand that changed the course of the round, and the fight. It was a nice shot. After the shot I bounced back up to engage instantly, but again he dipped under to disengage. That is the sport and it was a smart move that led to a dominant round, so no issue. Well played. If I stay switched on and give his stand up even a little more respect, that right hand never gets close and we are talking completely different now. I gave his upright fighting no respect in preparation. No specific stand up spars whatsoever. Attacking grapplers/wrestlers only. That won’t happen again. I also gave my attacking grappling no respect. To defense minded. Lessons. Listen to nobody but yourself on your skill set. You are the master of your own universe. I am the master of this. I must take my own advice. Round 3. After the worst round of my fighting career, I come back and win this round. Again walking forward, walking him down, and willing to engage. Round 4. My recovery was not where it could have been here. That is my fault. Although winning the early exchanges in 4, he dips under again and I end up in a bad position with over 3 on the clock. I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position. Here however, I made a critical error of abandoning my over hook at this crucial time, exposing the back, and I end up beaten fair and square. What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line. It’s all me always, anyway. See you soon my fighting fans I love you all ❤

Публикация от Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Нагадаємо, Ломаченко заявив, що йому не подобається Мак-Грегор.

Джерело - Чемпіон.

Лише найкращі спортивні новини на нашому каналі в Telegram
Коментарі ()