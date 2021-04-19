 Тоттенгем звільнив Моурінью | Футбол | Champion.com.ua
Тоттенгем звільнив Моурінью

Раян Мейсон та Кріс Павелл будуть очолювати клуб до кінця сезону
Головний тренер Тоттенгема Жозе Моурінью був звільнений зі своєї посади.

Про це повідомляє журналіст Джон Персі.

Раян Мейсон та Кріс Павелл будуть очолювати клуб до кінця сезону.

Керівництво "шпор" прийняло таке рішення після того, як Жозе відмовився виводити гравців на ранкове тренування, через вступ клубу до Суперліги.

Нагадаємо, Матвієнко може перейти у Тоттенгем.

