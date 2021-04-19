Тоттенгем звільнив Моурінью

Головний тренер Тоттенгема Жозе Моурінью був звільнений зі своєї посади.

Про це повідомляє журналіст Джон Персі.

Раян Мейсон та Кріс Павелл будуть очолювати клуб до кінця сезону.

Jose Mourinho to be sacked by Tottenham today. Ryan Mason & Chris Powell in line to take over for remainder of the season. Story with @SamWallaceTel #thfc https://t.co/5EQpHyRbpC

Керівництво "шпор" прийняло таке рішення після того, як Жозе відмовився виводити гравців на ранкове тренування, через вступ клубу до Суперліги.

Breaking: Tottenham Hotspur have fired Jose Mourinho after an explosive morning where he refused to take players onto training ground over the club’s proposed Super League admission. More to follow. TA.