Матч Вільярреал – Еспаньйол було перенесено через негоду

🚨🇪🇸 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Tonight's La Liga match between Villarreal and Espanyol has been POSTPONED! ⛔️



This is due to safety recommendations because of the risk of flooding.



Fans in the stadium will now have to go back home. ⬇️ (@dvidcostarrosa) pic.twitter.com/Fl1Hh5sLVa