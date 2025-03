Вражаюча серія Марусяка перервалась, прощання Ріібера. Підсумки лижного тижня

Unstoppable. Uncatchable. ✨



Today, Jessie Diggins 🇺🇸 writes another chapter in the history of the sport, already securing the 2024-2025 Overall Crystal Globe 🔮 for the 3rd time in her career! 🤯



What a legend. 👏



📸: NordicFocus #fiscrosscountry #wintersport #diggins pic.twitter.com/6PKE6lm5xu