Американка встановила чотири світові рекорди з паралімпійського плавання

🚨 Rookie Katie Kubiak? SHE DID IT AGAIN, breaking the S4 50 fly world record twice in one day! 🔥



Kubiak opened Day 1 at Nationals by setting a WR + AR with a 39.66 in prelims, and then broke it again in the finals! #TeamUSA // #ParaSwimming pic.twitter.com/uJUD5B1Mpo