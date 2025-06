18-річна канадка Макінтош встановила третій світовий рекорд за п'ять днів

🚨 WORLD RECORD SMASHED 🚨

Summer McIntosh rewrites the record books again!! This time in the Women’s 400m Individual Medley! 🔥 She touches in an unbelievable 4:23.65, setting a new global standard in one of the sport’s toughest events 💪🌍 #Swimming #WorldRecord pic.twitter.com/hF0f0tlEa0