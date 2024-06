Ювентус близький до продажу Щенсного та підписання найкращого воротаря Серії А

⚫️⚪️ Juventus plan to sign Di Gregorio won’t change whatever happens with Szczesny to Al Nassr.



Deal still in stand-by for Szczesny, up to Al Nassr to make final decision after green light from the GK.



🔐 Di Gregorio will sign for Juve on €18m deal, here we go 100% confirmed.