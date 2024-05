🚨⚪️⚫️ Michele Di Gregorio to Juventus, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for Italian goalkeeper voted as best one of the Serie A season.



Juve will invest €20m package, in details €18m fixed fee plus €2m add-ons.



Thiago Motta has already approved the deal. pic.twitter.com/uW2SqZFwNO