Стівенсон нокаутував "електрика з Йоркшира" Педлі та захистив титул чемпіона світу

𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙍𝘽𝙊𝙔 𝙎𝙃𝘼𝙆𝙐𝙍 👑



World title defence successful against a super effort from Josh Padley 👊#BeterbievBivol2 | #RiyadhSeason | Feb 22, live NOW on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/aWFicIbX5Q