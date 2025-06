Лапін знову проведе бій в андеркарді поєдинку за участі Усика: відомий суперник

Wembley just got saucy 🔥



Lawrence Okolie will take on Kevin Lerena and @EdmondsonLewie faces the unbeaten Daniel Lapin 😤



Tickets available to buy NOW via the link in our bio 🎟️



UsykDubois2 | Wembley Stadium | July 19th | Live Worldwide on @DAZNBoxing | #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/icWorAz77N