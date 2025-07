Хейні, Бенавідес та інші: The Ring анонсував турнір "Ніч чемпіонів"

‼️ ANNOUNCED: The Ring IV "Night of the Champions" will take place on Nov 22nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia exclusively on DAZN with David Benavidez defending his WBC light-heavyweight world title against Anthony Yarde in the main event.



🥊 Devin Haney vs Brian Norman Jr

🥊 Abdullah… pic.twitter.com/xUBHQelA6B