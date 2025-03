Відео дня: Світоліна бурхливо вболіває за Монфіса у напруженому матчі

🥹 Cutest moment of the day — Elina Svitolina nervously cheering for her husband Gael Monfils during his match against Jiri Lehecka.



Monfils saved a match point and won in a deciding-set tiebreak💥



Just minutes later, Elina stepped on court herself and crushed Belinda Bencic💪… pic.twitter.com/LrRdtqk6Fm