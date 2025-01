Вистачило на 3 хвилини: українець Потєря нокаутом програв дебютанту UFC

Ihor Potieria since being the fighter to retire Shogun Rua:

Lost to Ulberg ko

Lost to Bellato ko

(Beat Bryczek)

Lost to Michel Pereira sub

Lost to Cesar Almeida

Lost to Marco Tulio ko



UFC just feeding him to all the Brazilians for revenge #ufcvegas101 pic.twitter.com/SA8SFQkdgf