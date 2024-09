Роналду: Ван Ністелрой може допомогти тен Гагу

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo: “If Ten Hag listens to Ruud van Nistelrooy… maybe he can help”.



“He knows the club and the club should listen the guys who were there”.



“Rio, Roy Keane, Scholes, Gary Neville, Sir Alex Ferguson”.



“You cannot, you cannot rebuild a club without knowledge”. pic.twitter.com/qlSlwkLwwu