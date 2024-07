Романо повідомив остаточні деталі трансферу Довбика

🟡🔴🇺🇦 AS Roma will pay €30.5m fixed fee plus €6m add-ons for Artem Dovbyk.



Girona will also have 10% sell-on clause up to maximum €38.5m guaranteed in case of future sale.



…and Dovbyk already ‘likes’ the here we go, ready to travel. ⤵️👀 pic.twitter.com/hyKDjKUguz