Одноклубник Зінченка отримав пошкодження у матчі Ліги Націй

🚨🇳🇴 Norway coach Solbakken: “Martin Ødegaard’s injury looked bad in the dressing room as well”.



Norway doctor Ola Sand: “He got a small ankle sprain. We will see, maybe we use ultrasound to look at it”.



“If we are unsure, there will be an MRI tomorrow”, Sand told TV2. pic.twitter.com/tRsE7nvqda