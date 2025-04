Новачок Шахтаря та центрбек Динамо – у десятці найдосвідченіших молодих гравців Східної Європи

Most advanced* U2⃣1⃣ players in Eastern Europe ⚡️

🥇 #AlekseyBatrakov 🇷🇺 x1.86

🥈 #SlawomirAbramowicz 🇵🇱 x1.85

🥉 #KauaElias 🇧🇷 x1.84

*Last year minutes & matches' sporting level compared to same age & position players pic.twitter.com/bdeaw7Pcev