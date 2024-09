Артета завершує суперечку з Гвардіолою: Я дуже поважаю його

🔴⚪️ Arteta on Pep comments: “When I say I know stuff about Man City, I meant I know how hard they work. This is what I mean!”.



“I can repeat it very clear, I admire Pep. I love Pep. I respect him so fondly for everything he does for me”.



“I consider him a friend”. pic.twitter.com/My35IqZtqz