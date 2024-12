Байєр хоче продовжити контракт із основним нападником

🚨⚫️🔴 Bayer 04 Leverkusen aim to extend the contract of Victor #Boniface from 2028 to 2029 ✔️



Negotiations are underway. 23 y/o striker set to join the club’s top earners. Also to ensure that he does not already leave the club in the summer.



Manchester United monitoring… pic.twitter.com/L25vfmjumO