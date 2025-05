Наш зв'язок вічний, – Анчелотті зворушливо попрощався із Реалом

🤍👋🏻 Carlo Ancelotti’s 𝒍𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓 to all Real Madrid fans ahead of farewell to Bernabéu this week…



“Today we go separate ways again. Today again I take in my heart every moment I’ve lived in this wonderful second stage as Real Madrid coach”.



“It’s been unforgettable years,… pic.twitter.com/evnNHPzSlM