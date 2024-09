Шокуюча різниця: стали відомі гонорари Берінчика та Наваррете

Here are the guaranteed minimum purses for the Top Rank/#NavarreteBerinchyk show, per the CSAC.



Emanuel Navarrete earned $1,000,000 in a loss, while new WBO 135-pound champ Denys Berinchyk earned $80,000.



Giovani Santillan: $150,000

Giovani Santillan: $150,000

Brian Norman Jr: $100,000