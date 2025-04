Світоліна впевнено виграла українське дербі і вийшла у чвертьфінал турніру WTA в Руані

🇺🇦Elina Svitolina beats compatriot 🇺🇦Anhelina Kalinina 6-4, 6-0, reaching the WTA 250 Rouen quarterfinals.



It's her 15th win this season.



Next up: 🇪🇸Bouzas Maneiro or 🇫🇷Gracheva pic.twitter.com/wwnPmQ5SCQ