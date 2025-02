10 001 за добу: американець встановив світовий рекорд за кількістю підтягувань

Truett Hanes just conquered a new @GWR World Record, with 10,001 pull ups in 24 hours! Smashing his previous record of 8,100, and what was the current record of 9,250.



Absolutely unfathomable! Congratulations Truett! @CameronHanes



Video courtesy of @EvanHafer pic.twitter.com/JaQRhvxWPW