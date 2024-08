Леброн встановив історичне олімпійське досягнення в матчі з Сербією

LeBron James against Serbia 🇷🇸:



🔹 16 PTS

🔹 12 REB

🔹 10 AST



🔸 Only the fourth triple-double in Olympic history.



🔸 First player to record multiple triple-doubles in Olympic history.



👑 KING.