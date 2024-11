Флері піднявся на третє місце за зіграними матчами в НХЛ серед воротарів

#mnwild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is playing in the 1,029th game of his NHL career tonight in San Jose, tying Patrick Roy for third-most in NHL history among goaltenders.



Brodeur - 1,266 GP

Luongo - 1,044 GP

Fleury - 1,029 GP

Roy - 1,029 GP pic.twitter.com/ek0MfvUe2q