Дебют, що запалив зірку: рівно 2 роки тому Ямал дебютував за Барселону

Two years ago, a 15-year-old Lamine Yamal made his Barcelona debut ✨



Since then he’s got 21 goals and 33 assists in 99 games with Barça, and he’s become the youngest to:



⦿ Debut for Barcelona

⦿ Start a La Liga game

⦿ Score in La Liga

⦿ Assist in La Liga

⦿ Start a UCL game…