Ювентус та Мілан близькі до трансферу французького захисника

#Juventus and #ACMilan are confident to close Pierre #Kalulu’s deal within 24-48 hours. They persuading the french to join #Juve. The agreement between the two clubs there is since last week: loan (3,5M) + option to buy (14M + 3M as bonuses) + 10% on the future sale. #transfers https://t.co/wvuV43bsJG