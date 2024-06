Євро-2024 за 2 дні повторило історичний показник всіх чемпіонатів Європи разом

In Men's European Championship history, only four teams have led by 3+ goals at half-time:



◎ France 3-0 Belgium (1984)

◎ France 3-0 Iceland (2016)

◉ Germany 3-0 Scotland (2024)

◉ Spain 3-0 Croatia (2024)



50% of them within the first three games of #EURO2024 https://t.co/mwyUksVho1