Тудор визначився зі списком гравців, які мають залишити Ювентус

Several #Juventus’ player are no longer in Igor #Tudor’s plans and could leave in the summer transfer window:

- #Perin

- #Weah

- #Rugani

- #Djalò

- #Rouhi

- #Kostic

- #Arthur

- #DouglasLuiz

- #Miretti

- #Milik

- #Mbangula

- #Vlahovic