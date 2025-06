Монако запланувало медогляд вінгера Барселони

🚨🇲🇨 Ansu Fati to AS Monaco, here we go! Deal in place for Barcelona winger to join the club on loan with buy option.



Plan for medical this week confirmed: Ansu will travel tomorrow and undergo medical later this week.



💙❤️ Ansu signs new deal at Barça and then leave on loan. pic.twitter.com/IC8GKa2IhO