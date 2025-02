Анчелотті – про травми в Реалі: У нас надзвичайна ситуація

🚨 Carlo Ancelotti: “We are in total emergency situation. Alaba, Rüdiger, Carvajal, Militão…”.



“You think I wouldn't like to use Valverde in midfield? Tchouaméni in midfield? Or Carvajal? Militão and Alaba? Of course I would like it. We have to continue with what we have”. pic.twitter.com/0SYcbP8ObH