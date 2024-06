Стало відомо, коли Челсі оголосить про призначення нового головного тренера

⏳ Expected today the official announcement for Enzo #Maresca to #Chelsea as new manager. Contract until 2029 (5M/year) + the option for 2030. In his staff will be Willy Caballero and Michele De Bernardin. Enzo will be the 7th Italian head coach at #CFC since 1998. #transfers https://t.co/mI8A11nBfN