Манчестер Сіті націлився на флангового захисника Вулвергемптона

Manchester City are exploring a deal for Rayan Aït-Nouri.#MCFC optimistic even though Wolves would prefer Aït-Nouri to sign a new deal.



Manchester City value Aït-Nouri around £30m-35m. Wolves want north of £40m.



Angers have a 50% sell-on, but Wolves can buy this out for a fee…