Саутгемптон повторив ганебний рекорд АПЛ

Most defeats in a 38-game Premier League season:



◎ 29 - Sunderland (05/06)

◎ 29 - Derby County (07/08)

◎ 29 - Sheffield United (20/21)

◉ 29 - Southampton (24/25)



The Saints join an unwanted club. 😤