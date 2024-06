Евертон Миколенка підписав нападника Марселя — Романо

🚨🔵 Iliman Ndiaye to Everton, here we go! Deal in place for €18.5m plus €1.5m add-ons.



Olympique Marseille accepted terms and contracts are set to be signed.



Ndiaye has agreed on five year deal at #EFC, despite other PL clubs interest he only wanted Everton. pic.twitter.com/06ZP5VZmOI