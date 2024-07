Саудівський клуб відмовився від Едерсона на користь іншого бразильського голкіпера

🚨🟡🔵 Bento to Al Nassr, here we go! Agreement in place between clubs with Athl. Paranaense for fee around €18m.



Bento will undergo medical and then sign long term deal at the club.



He was on Al Ittihad shortlist under former president but now set to sign for Al Nassr. pic.twitter.com/2ZN2EoFwB8