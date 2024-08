Рома Довбика підпише гравця саудівського Аль-Хіляля

🟡🔴🇸🇦 AS Roma are closing in on deal to sign Saud Abdulhamid as new right back from Al Hilal.



Deal in place for €2.5m plus add-ons with final details being sorted… then all done.



Reims tried to hijack the deal today but Roma remain ahead, planning for travel on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/OFpfkzpxsw