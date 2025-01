ПСЖ відновив інтерес до лідера Наполі

🚨🔴🔵 More on Paris Saint-Germain and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia story reported earlier.



PSG and Napoli are in direct contact… as PSG step up efforts to make it happen now, open to offering players (including Skriniar) plus cash in the deal.



ℹ️🇬🇪 It now depends on Napoli decision. pic.twitter.com/YaWRoWVT5M