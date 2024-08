Новачок Серії А планує придбати аргентинського таланта Реала

🚨🔵 EXCL: Como are closing in on deal to sign Nico Páz from Real Madrid!



Official proposal for permanent move has been sent today to Real Madrid, almost agreed.



Páz already accepted the conditions.



↪️⚪️ Real Madrid will have sell-on AND buy back clause.



Here we go, soon 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/yO8TVMkY6y