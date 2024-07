Мікаутадзе пройшов медогляд у Монако, але в останній момент прийняв пропозицію рідного клубу

🔴🔵🇬🇪 Georges Mikautadze, in Lyon today in order to undergo medical tests and sign in as new OL player from Metz.



After crazy saga with AS Monaco and even medical tests booked, Mikautadze decides to join OL and his contract will be valid until June 2029.



Here we go 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/DbGx05JoD3